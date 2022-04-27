Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,500 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $340,250,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,284,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 833,087 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $136,543,000 after purchasing an additional 480,475 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after purchasing an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 914,282 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,851,000 after purchasing an additional 407,918 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPE traded up $3.62 on Wednesday, hitting $182.20. 58,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,854. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $188.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 147.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.85.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 9,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.22, for a total value of $1,844,753.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,175 shares of company stock worth $25,666,576. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

