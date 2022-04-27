Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Veru posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $14.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on VERU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Veru from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Veru from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERU opened at $13.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.90. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Veru by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veru by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Veru by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Veru by 34.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Veru by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

