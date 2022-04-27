Viacoin (VIA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,393.00

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Over the last week, Viacoin has traded down 20.6% against the US dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $6,393.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0847 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.05 or 0.00257591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000367 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

