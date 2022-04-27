ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.84

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $30.84 and last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 76552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $891,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

