Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Decreased by R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC

R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,719 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 9.3% of R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,434,618,000 after buying an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,410,682,000 after buying an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after buying an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,441,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,881,421 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,250 shares of company stock worth $10,951,267. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V stock traded up $16.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.95. The company had a trading volume of 420,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,898,325. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average is $214.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.48.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.