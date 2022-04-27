VNX Exchange Tops 24 Hour Volume of $707.00 (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (VNXLU) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. VNX Exchange has a total market cap of $1.06 million and $707.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, VNX Exchange has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

VNX Exchange Profile

VNX Exchange is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for VNX Exchange is vnx.io/blog . VNX Exchange’s official website is vnx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

VNX Exchange Coin Trading

