Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vodafone AirTouch Plc is the world’s largest international mobile communications firm. Their primary operation is in digital and analog cellular telephone networks of Vodafone. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Argus downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 147 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.53.

Shares of VOD opened at $16.16 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of $14.53 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 334,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,434 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 339,855 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 141,300 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

