Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Volt Carbon Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19.
Volt Carbon Technologies Company Profile
