Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. 215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,309. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. Volt Carbon Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.19.

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The Mineral Exploration and Development segment focuses on the acquisition and exploration of property interests that are considered potential sites of economic mineralization.

