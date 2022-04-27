Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B) Receives SEK 220.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV.B – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “N/A” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is SEK 220.63.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a SEK 250 price target on Volvo in a report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a SEK 151 price target on Volvo in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a SEK 245 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a SEK 224 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 205 price objective on Volvo in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Volvo has a twelve month low of SEK 123.40 and a twelve month high of SEK 171.30.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

