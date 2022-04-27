Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Shares Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) by 14,035.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,042,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,014,094 shares during the period. Vonage makes up 2.5% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Versor Investments LP owned 1.59% of Vonage worth $84,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vonage by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Vonage by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 122,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vonage by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Vonage by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 130,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VG traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.11. The company had a trading volume of 58,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,522,128. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -201.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.63.

Vonage ( NASDAQ:VG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $366.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.47 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

