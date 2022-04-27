Vornado Realty Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.53 (NYSE:VNO)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%.

Vornado Realty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% annually over the last three years. Vornado Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 365.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to earn $3.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

Shares of NYSE VNO traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.73. 1,222,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.35. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $50.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.35.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 11.07%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,649,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $696,939,000 after acquiring an additional 859,659 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 935,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,169,000 after purchasing an additional 62,579 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 610,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,572,000 after purchasing an additional 152,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 214.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 410,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,188,000 after purchasing an additional 280,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 365,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,292,000 after purchasing an additional 72,241 shares during the last quarter. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

