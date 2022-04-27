Waltonchain Trading 13.2% Lower This Week (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 27th. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $32.43 million and approximately $3.36 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00001041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Waltonchain alerts:

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000224 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Waltonchain

WTC is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 84,932,175 coins and its circulating supply is 79,956,963 coins. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org . The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem. “

Waltonchain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.