Wanchain (WAN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.37 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.44 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $84.41 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00180127 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000992 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00033646 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $147.21 or 0.00383144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042801 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013271 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

