Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.65 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 8.12%.
Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.83. 33,821,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,969,494. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.
In related news, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 481,527 shares in the company, valued at $9,606,463.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Zaslav bought 50,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,486.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,093,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,584,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Warner Bros. Discovery (Get Rating)
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
