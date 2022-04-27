Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-$0.93 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.90.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:WRE traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.89. The company had a trading volume of 517,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.11. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $530,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

