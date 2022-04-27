Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 31.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.74. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.35 and a 12-month high of $60.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.20%.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 113.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

