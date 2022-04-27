WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD) Trading 0.9% Higher

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.64. 45,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 195,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.23 million, a P/E ratio of -46.20 and a beta of 3.35.

WaveDancer Company Profile (NASDAQ:WAVD)

WaveDancer, Inc provides software solutions for government and commercial organizations. Its software solutions specialize in secure supply chain management, as well as cutting edge IT network security. The company's technology brings transactions, documentation, and authorizations together in web-based interface that provides an unprecedented level of accountability, auditability, and predictability.

