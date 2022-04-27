WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

NYSE WEC opened at $102.63 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.84 and a 12 month high of $106.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.39.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

About WEC Energy Group (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.