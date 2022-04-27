West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.50. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 155,796 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million and a P/E ratio of -21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63.
About West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY)
Recommended Stories
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.