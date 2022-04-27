West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources (CVE:WHY) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.63

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. (CVE:WHY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.50. West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources shares last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 155,796 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.47 million and a P/E ratio of -21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.63.

West High Yield (W.H.Y.) Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, nickel, iron, silica, and magnesium deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Record Ridge property comprising 29 contiguous mineral claims, eight crown granted claims, and one privately owned claim covering an area of 8,972 hectares located in British Columbia.

