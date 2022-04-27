Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Posts Earnings Results

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.67%.
Shares of WNEB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.63. 43,668 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,266. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $196.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.36.
In related news, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $49,864.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 13,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $120,225.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,769 shares of company stock valued at $209,475 in the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Western New England Bancorp Company Profile
Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.
