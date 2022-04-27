WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, an increase of 880.6% from the March 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
WHGLY stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.92. The company had a trading volume of 30,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,053. WH Group has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.24.
