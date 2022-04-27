WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Trading Down 3%

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.23. 87,321 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 36,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on WildBrain from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's channels on YouTube.

