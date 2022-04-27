WINkLink (WIN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

WINkLink (WIN) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 27th. One WINkLink coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WINkLink has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WINkLink has a market cap of $255.75 million and approximately $113.01 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00043332 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,882.80 or 0.07344315 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00049950 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

WINkLink’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,780,859,243 coins and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 coins. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @WINkorg

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINkLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WINkLink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WINkLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

