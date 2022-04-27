Wipro (WIT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. Wipro has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.31.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.059 dividend. This is a positive change from Wipro’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Wipro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.55 to $7.70 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.31.

Wipro Limited operates as information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

