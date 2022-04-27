Wolff Financial Management LLC Acquires Shares of 9,124 American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $406,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 64,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 32,115 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 609,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,514,000 after buying an additional 13,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares in the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $188,811.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 2,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $272,194.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,056.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,061 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Shares of AEP traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.29. 69,636 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,182,033. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

