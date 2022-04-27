Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,965 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 4.3% in the third quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 742 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,620,879. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.83 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $97.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day moving average of $139.16.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, March 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

