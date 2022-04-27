Wolff Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,624,000.

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $90.89. 48,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,588. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.97 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

