Wolff Financial Management LLC Invests $9.15 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 103.8% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 167.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $167.41. 5,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,687. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.92 and a 52 week high of $187.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day moving average is $175.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

