Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New $596,000 Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,771 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.38.
Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 30.57%. The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.81%.
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
