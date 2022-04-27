Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $126.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,719. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.888 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

