Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Wolff Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TTE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners raised their price objective on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.29.
TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.
About TotalEnergies (Get Rating)
TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.