Wolff Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 43,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,956,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.1% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 545.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.15. The company had a trading volume of 36,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,058. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $216.62 and a twelve month high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.82.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

