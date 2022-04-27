Wolff Financial Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Wolff Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Hasbro by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 39,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.17. 51,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,629. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 0.97. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.16 and a 52 week high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.09.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Hasbro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, with a total value of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,438,104.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks acquired 10,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.59 per share, with a total value of $905,038.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

