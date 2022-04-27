Woodcoin (LOG) Price Hits $1.14

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. Woodcoin has a market cap of $9.16 million and approximately $14,598.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 37.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,289.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,890.92 or 0.07357949 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00255708 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.10 or 0.00784185 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014732 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00079465 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $230.46 or 0.00586566 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006421 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.45 or 0.00377841 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars.

