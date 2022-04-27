Woodcoin Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 26th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $8.07 million and $18,484.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded up 27.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,395.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,838.59 or 0.07393000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.10 or 0.00258113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $301.95 or 0.00786411 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00080087 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $226.64 or 0.00590287 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006515 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.51 or 0.00381583 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

