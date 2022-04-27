Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,923 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Workday worth $74,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Workday by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,106 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,235,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,687. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $200.67 and a one year high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2,077.70 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.02.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. Workday’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Mizuho increased their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Workday from $312.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Workday to a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.37.

In other news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total value of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,453 shares of company stock valued at $60,374,855. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

