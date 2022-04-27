Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $251,400.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $457,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,505 shares in the company, valued at $3,344,145.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,006,685. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WOR traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WOR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

