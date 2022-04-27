Wrapped BNB Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $388.41 or 0.00988567 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 7.4% against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $354.93 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00043107 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,881.05 or 0.07332828 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00049652 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,840,348 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

