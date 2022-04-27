Wrapped BNB Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.28 billion and approximately $462.85 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $387.72 or 0.01009270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,869,392 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

