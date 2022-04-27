Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.45.

Several research firms have weighed in on XYL. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

NYSE:XYL traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,550,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,148. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. Xylem has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $138.78.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 8.22%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,092,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 400,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

