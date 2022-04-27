Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Triodos Investment Management BV

Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 2.4% of Triodos Investment Management BV’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triodos Investment Management BV owned about 0.08% of Xylem worth $17,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,427,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $794,983,000 after purchasing an additional 120,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,465,000 after purchasing an additional 109,802 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xylem by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,519,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,157,000 after acquiring an additional 254,493 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Xylem by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,302,000 after buying an additional 116,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Xylem by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,711,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,694,000 after buying an additional 125,102 shares during the period. 83.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Xylem stock traded up $1.64 on Wednesday, hitting $82.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,754. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.80 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is 51.06%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

