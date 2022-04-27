Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $56.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerus Financial during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 76.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 14.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALRS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.19. 26 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,156. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.65. Alerus Financial has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $438.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

