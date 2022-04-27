Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) to report sales of $20.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altus Power’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.75 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million.

AMPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Altus Power in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMPS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.97. The company had a trading volume of 235,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,536. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $11.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.