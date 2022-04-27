Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.52. Avnet posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 104.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $6.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Avnet.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AVT shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVT traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 8,667 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,818. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $39.86. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 23.01%.

In related news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Avnet by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 54,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $398,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Avnet by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 39,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter worth $476,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avnet (AVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.