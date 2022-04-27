Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,983. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

