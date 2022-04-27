Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2022

Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) will post ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). GreenPower Motor posted earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 29.54% and a negative net margin of 63.85%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GP. Roth Capital upgraded GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenPower Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of GreenPower Motor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on GreenPower Motor from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. F3Logic LLC bought a new stake in GreenPower Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of GreenPower Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GreenPower Motor by 397.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GP traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. The company had a trading volume of 64,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,983. The firm has a market cap of $139.12 million, a P/E ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 5.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.13. GreenPower Motor has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $21.43.

About GreenPower Motor (Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenPower Motor (GP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP)

Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.