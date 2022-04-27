Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $129.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) will announce sales of $129.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mandiant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.25 million and the highest is $130.00 million. Mandiant reported sales of $246.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Mandiant will report full year sales of $562.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $560.31 million to $564.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $694.25 million, with estimates ranging from $684.17 million to $704.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mandiant.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05. Mandiant had a net margin of 149.32% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Mandiant’s revenue was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MNDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mandiant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $3,312,072.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of Mandiant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mandiant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Mandiant stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.92. 139,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,205. Mandiant has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Mandiant, Inc engages in the provision of cyber defense solutions. The company, through the Mandiant Advantage SaaS platform, delivers current intelligence, automation of alert investigation, and prioritization and validation of security controls products from various vendors. Its products and services include Advantage Platform, a multi-vendor XDR platform that delivers the company's expertise and frontline intelligence to security teams; Managed Defense, a solution with comprehensive protection from advanced and emerging threats; Mandiant consulting services in the areas of threats and risk related to cyber security; and Mandiant Academy, which trains security team to protect and defend their enterprises against targeted cyber attacks.

