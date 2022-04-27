Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.86 Billion

Brokerages predict that Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) will announce $2.86 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29 billion. Carnival Co. & posted sales of $50.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,620%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year sales of $15.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.82 billion to $16.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $22.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.00 billion to $23.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 268.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6142.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.79) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.19.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 5.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.41. 35,610,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,619,086. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 2.07. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.42.

About Carnival Co. & (Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.