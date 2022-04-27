Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.52 Billion

Analysts expect CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) to report $2.52 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CGI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.52 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. CGI posted sales of $2.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year sales of $10.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.96 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.39 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Norges Bank bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,279,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,156,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in CGI by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,027,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,949 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CGI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,922,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,214,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 500,051 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 253,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,427. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.15 and its 200-day moving average is $84.81. CGI has a 1-year low of $77.25 and a 1-year high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05.

About CGI (Get Rating)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.