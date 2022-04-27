Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OneSpan’s earnings. OneSpan posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneSpan will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneSpan.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.14). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. OneSpan’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on OneSpan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on OneSpan from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on OneSpan in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in OneSpan by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in OneSpan by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in OneSpan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 199,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,056. OneSpan has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $560.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.24.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data signing, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

