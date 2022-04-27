Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) to report ($0.19) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Smartsheet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Smartsheet posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 111.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smartsheet will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smartsheet.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 29.45%. The firm had revenue of $157.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMAR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $49.10. The stock had a trading volume of 14,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,171. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $85.65. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95.

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total transaction of $628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $107,020.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,031 in the last ninety days. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 408.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 32,666 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 217.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 3,632.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

